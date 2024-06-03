Shapelab 2024 is here with new desktop and multiresolution features

You don't need a VR headset to use Shapelab anymore.

New Shapelab 2024 software launched
Shapelab, the VR-based 3D design software, has today unveiled its biggest update ever with a brand new version of its 3D modelling app. The Shapelab 2024 application includes a new Desktop Mode feature, allowing users to switch between using a VR headset or desktop for a classic mouse and keyboard setup should they choose. This means that creatives without access to VR equipment can now create with Shapelab for the first time, and it offers VR users the luxury of choosing between formats. 

Other exciting new features of Shapelab 2024 include multiresolution and subdivision levels, revolutionising workflow possibilities. This can be achieved by subdividing meshes to create multiple resolution levels, which users can cycle through as they work on a project, significantly speeding up workflow and offering greater control over model topology. 

