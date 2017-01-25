Topics

Social media meltdown as the famous Star Wars logo changes colour

Alongside the unveiling of the next Star War film's name, the iconic logo has got a makeover.

Deep breaths everyone, deep breaths. Disney has just revealed the title of this year's Star Wars film and teased us with a different coloured version of the space saga's famous logo design.

The eighth film in the Star Wars franchise will be called The Last Jedi and if the logo above is anything to go by, it looks set to shake things up. Whereas all the other films have been adorned by the yellow Star Wars logo, The Last Jedi has instead opted for a red version. Cue a meltdown on social media – here is just a tiny selection of tweets:

This is a prime example of how colour theory gets people thinking about design. Fans are currently debating whether this means the film will take a darker turn, and all Disney had to do is paint bucket a different colour onto an existing logo. Its resemblance to the Stranger Things logo probably didn't do it any harm either.

Unsurprisingly, the title has also drawn a lot of attention from fans. Who is the last Jedi? Does it refer to a single Jedi or a group of them? Perhaps one person who could hazard a guess is the Deviantart user who predicted the title of episode VIII back in 2015.

That's right, MrStieners guessed the title two years in advance, and even mocked up a version of the logo (below). Sure, the font isn't red, but if MrStieners was that good at predicting the future we'd all be asking him for next week's lottery numbers.

The Force is strong with this prediction

We'll have to wait until the film is released on 15 December to see if the red logo will make it to screen, and learn who exactly is the last Jedi.

