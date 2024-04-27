Get published - enter the Songs of Silence art contest

Your work could feature in a new video game art book.
(Image credit: Chimera Entertainment)
Art nouveau inspired video game Songs of Silence is a beautiful looking role-playing adventure launching 23 May and to celebrate the team is releasing an art book. But get this, they want your art to feature alongside the work of the team's concept artists and illustrators.
The Songs of Silence art contest is your opportunity to get published and have your work seen by fans of the game and art directors at developer Chimera Entertainment. As well as your work featuring in the game's art book your professional contact details will be printed too. (If you need some tips, read our Procreate tutorials and if you need new kit take a look at our guide to the best drawing tablets.)
To enter you simply need to draw one of the game's characters – Lorelai, Katra or Arbiter – and send your entry to PR@chimera-entertainment.de with a short intro and your contact details. For more about the game for inspiration visit the the Songs of Silence Kickstarter.
Deadline is 20th May 2024. Winners will be informed within seven days and have 14 days after to claim the prize. Visit the Songs of Silence Steam page for competition rules. For inspiration we've run Chimera's own character art for the game below.
