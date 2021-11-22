Black Friday headphone deal sees Sony WH-1000XM4 drop to lowest price yet

The Sony WH-1000XM4 over-ear headphones are considered the industry leading noise-cancelling headphones, and they've been on the top of our list of things to get on Black Friday for a while. Well, the wait is over! Right now you can get them with a massive price drop, down from $349.99 to $248, saving you $101.99 at Best Buy.

This is the cheapest we've seen the Sony cans go for since their release in August 2020. There was no great Black Friday deals to mention last year, so we're surprised (and delighted) to see this deal in both Best Buy and Amazon. We got our hands on a pair this year, and decided to put them right at the top of our list of the best noise-cancelling headphones, so it's not hype when we say they're one of the finest pairs of headphones that we've listened to.

Sony WH-1000XM4: $349.99 $248 at Best Buy

Save £101.99: These are the best noise-cancelling over-ear headphones available right now, and are currently having a massive $101 price reduction. As well as great sound, the Sony M4s are also super comfortable.



There are other great noise-cancelling Sony headphones available too. Below we've put together some ace alternatives, wherever you are in the world...

