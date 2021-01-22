Microsoft Surface Pro 7 gets MEGA price drop in unbelievable deal

If you're looking for a brilliant deal on a Microsoft Surface Pro 7, you're in luck. In the US right now, the super-popular tablet with a Type Cover is reduced by a huge $360, taking the bundle deal from $959 to only $599 at BestBuy.

Last year, Microsoft launched an array of new products, but the Surface Pro 7 is still a go-to device for creatives. Complete with a gorgeous 12.3-inch touchscreen, super-fast i3 processor and Surface Pen support, it's good enough to have made our list of the best tablets with a stylus.

This isn't the first time we've seen this deal, originally popping up over Black Friday weekend, this bundle deal flew off the shelves. To buy this model tablet alone from Microsoft would set you back almost $750, so to get the Type Cover included for less than $600 is a killer deal. Find full details below, plus information on more Surface Pro 7 offers in the US and UK.

Surface Pro 7 deals: US

Amazing value Surface Pro 7 & Black Type Cover: $959 $599 at BestBuy

Save $360: With this incredible deal, you'll get a Surface Pro 7 with Intel Core i3, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage and a Type Cover – and all for under $600! Deals like this don't come along everyday so it's worth snapping it up while you can.

View Deal

Surface Pro 7: $2,299.99 $2,099.99 at BestBuy

Save $200: If you're after a Pro 7 with a bit more room, this higher spec version also has an brilliant discount at BestBuy. This beauty has an i7 processor, 16GB RAM and 1,000GB SSD, meaning it can handle anything you throw at it.

View Deal

Surface Pro deals: UK

Surface Pro 7: £899 £773 at Amazon

Save £126: UK customers don't need to miss out as this deal saves you a sweet amount, too. Get this platinum edition Surface Pro 7 with Intel 10th generation Dual Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD and Windows 10 Home edition. It's a stunning tablet at a stunning price.

View Deal

Surface Pro 7, Type Cover & Microsoft 365: £1,074 £900 at Microsoft

Save up to £244: If it's a bundle you're after, this deal from Microsoft could be perfect. Including your choice of Surface Pro 7, a discounted Type Cover and 15 months of Microsoft 365 for the price of 12, you'll save a bundle.View Deal

Haven't quite made up your mind between tablets? See our Surface Pro 7 vs iPad Pro face-off for more crucial information to help you decide.

Related articles: