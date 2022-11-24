There are no good Black Friday Surface Pro 9 deals – but the 8 is flying!

Forget Black Friday, and forget Surface Pro 9! We're calling Black Thursday and last year's Surface Pro 8 the stars of the show right now, especially when we see deals like this $400 sliced off the Surface Pro 8's price over at Best Buy, bringing the price down from $1,099.99 to $699.99 (opens in new tab).

We're big fans of this tablet, as you can see by Surface Pro 8 review, and although we also rate the 9, we've gone on record saying that it's not that much of a massive leap from the 8. So when we see a massive $400 taken off the i5, 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD model, we're interested (and we think you should be too).

For context, last year this exact Surface Pro 8 model was reduced to $899, which was a decent discount at the time, but this year's deal double's the saving. We've also looked around, and currently no other retailer is offering this deal (or anything close to it). The only other Surface Pro 8 deal that we like the look of is the slightly higher spec model (i5, 16G RAM, 256GB SSD), which is down from $1,199.99 to $999.88, saving you $200 over at Walmart (opens in new tab).

The best pre-Black Friday Surface Pro 8 deal

Surface Pro 8: $1,099.99 $699 at Best Buy

Save $400: We gave the Surface Pro 8 a glowing review when it came out for a reason. We love this Windows 11 tablet, and we think digital creatives will too, especially with this massive discount on it.



Surface Pro 8: $1,199.99 $999.88 at Walmart

Save $200: Need more RAM and storage space? This model comes with 16G RAM and 256GB SSD, but only a $200 discount. It's obviously still on the Pro 8, which we really like, but for our money, the deal above is the star here.



