Take a look at the world's most rubbish font

To mark World Cleanup Day earlier this month, Futura DDB has turned rubbish into art. The studio worked with Ecologists Without Borders and a group of volunteers to gather rubbish found in the fields and streets of Slovenia. They then turned their findings – from drinks cans and batteries, to bottles, tires, helmets, clothing and furniture – into letters.

The images were vectorised and will be made available as a free font. Designers will be able to use what the team call ‘the cleanest font in the world’ in its original, full-colour format, or as a silhouette variant. Granted, it might not be your most widely-used font, but Futura DDB suggests it could be useful for NGOs or any individuals hoping to raise awareness of littering problems.

Take a look at how the font was made in the film below.

“We want to encourage people to learn and understand the importance of the right behaviour towards nature and proper waste management. That’s why we were extremely happy that we were able to create something memorable from trash, together with hundreds of volunteers collecting it,” says Ecologists Without Borders president Urša Zgojznik . “Now we can finally write and send a clear message to the world as there are more appropriate places for trash than nature.”

[Via Branding.news]

