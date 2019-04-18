The 2D cafe every designer should visit before they die

On the hunt for a new cafe experience that complements your creativity? We think we've found the answer - so long as you're able to hop over to Malaysia. Say hello to 2D, a cafe that serves bubble tea and optical illusions on a par with the best trompe l'oeil art.

Looking like a drawing that you can walk into, 2D is a cafe that strips back all the colour and detail you'd expect to find in a coffee shop. In their place are expanses of white, and chunky black lines that look like they've been doodled into place.

Everything from the tables, chairs, cups and parquet flooring are picked out in this distinctive aesthetic. There's even an onsen that looks like it would get soggy if it were really filled with water. And as you'd expect, such an incredible cafe makes for impressive Instagram photos.

See what we mean? 2D, which can be found in Selangor, Malaysia, isn't even the first cafe of its kind, either. The similar-looking Cafe Yeonnam-dong 239-20 made headlines when it was set up in Seoul's Yeonnam-Dong district last year.

While these two cafes might be out of reach for some of us, lucky patrons who live nearby have been taking plenty of pictures of them for us to enjoy. Check them out below, or head over to the 2D Instagram page for more updates.

