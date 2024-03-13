The Fall Guy poster proves that ‘80s design is back with a bang

Ryan Gosling's upcoming film The Fall Guy has a brand new poster and it's a total feast for the eyes. Taking inspiration from the original Fall Guy TV series, the poster has a wonderful '80s vibe to it, with just the right amount of smouldering expressions and cheesy action-packed explosions.

While we've already seen a great selection of stunning film posters this year, we're increasingly seeing an influx of retro-inspired designs. It's exciting to see movie posters start to feel more like an extension of the film's creativity, rather than an uninspired afterthought.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

The new Fall Guy poster features a stony-faced Gosling alongside co-star Emily Blunt. In typical '80s action movie style, the poster wouldn't be complete without a vintage car being blown up, suspended in mid-air by the force of a huge explosion. There's a certain self-awareness to the design with elements such as camera cranes and rigged stunt vehicles referencing the film's mise en abyme context featuring Gosling as lead stuntman.

The scene is framed by a strip of film, giving the poster a modern tongue-in-cheek feel compared to the original cheesy '80s-era posters. This ingenious blend of modern style and retro motifs – such as the colour palette and stylish illustration – honours an iconic era of action cinema. With this perfect blend of nostalgic imagery and modern flair, The Fall Guy looks set to be a wonderful homage to the art of stunt acting and its important legacy in filmmaking.

The original Fall Guy TV series (1981) and Action U.S.A (1989) exemplifying the cheesy '80s action poster. (Image credit: 20th Century Fox/Stewart & Berger)

It's not just The Fall Guy that's taking inspiration from the past, the poster for A24's I Saw the TV Glow had many fans pointing out its similarity to the 1982 horror classic Poltergeist. it seems '80s inspo might be the latest poster trend after the poster for Zendaya's upcoming movie Challengers was praised for its retro style.