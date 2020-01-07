Have your say about life as an illustrator

Ben the Illustrator has been running an annual illustration survey for three years now, and there's now less than a week left to fill in this year's survey.

The Illustrator's Survey collates responses from illustrators around the globe to provide a snapshot of the industry. Last year's findings include information about who is working in the industry, how they are working and their work-life balance. There's also a particularly useful section on how much illustrators are charging, which includes information about day rates vs hourly rates, as well as charging deposits and more.

If you're just starting out in illustration, then you might also want to check out our sketching tips or how to draw tutorials.

The Illustrator's Survey is, naturally, beautifully illustrated (Image credit: Ben the Illustrator)

By taking part in the Illustrator's Survey, you're helping make it more comprehensive and useful for others. The survey is for "anyone worldwide who has worked professionally as an illustrator in any way during 2019, from full-time established artists to part-timers, new creative professionals and students who have started earning from their creative skills".

This year, the survey is sponsored by Adobe, with support from The AOI. It has been curated by 16 professionals from the world of illustration, and consists of 63 questions. Many are multiple choice questions so it won't take up too much of your time. So why not go ahead and fill it in today, and share with your illustrator friends while you're at it? As well as contributing to your industry, when you complete the survey, you also get a discount code for 20% off at Cass Art.

Read more: