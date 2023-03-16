I love these comic book covers inspired by HBO's The Last Of Us

The first season of HBO's The Last Of Us TV series has come to a dramatic conclusion but the events of the show live on in this pitch perfect fan art. Digital artist JustRalphy has recreated the iconic events of each episode as a vintage comic book cover, and they are incredible.

We've already discovered some startling secrets of HBO's hit TV series, such as the discovery Last Of Us giraffe was real, but the inspired vintage-style comic book covers by JustRalphy are some of the best content I've seen come out of the series, and they're proudly unofficial.

The artist JustRalphy (opens in new tab), who works digitally as well as using traditional techniques, was busy creating these stunning comic book covers throughout the show's run. Each of the nine TV episodes gets a cover and JustRalphy even found the time to make variant covers.

Do you have a favourite episode from The Last Of Us TV series? (Image credit: justralphy / SCEE / HBO)

I love the vintage art style used to create these covers (Image credit: justralphy / SCEE / HBO)

The artist posted their progress and new The Last Of Us comic book covers on Twitter after each episode of the TV series. Fans and followers Tweeted their joy at seeing a new cover or two. Cameron French wrote: "I absolutely LOVED seeing your work each week — you’re so talented!" Magaly Muniz wrote: "You captured this show in your art so beautiful! Congrats again!"

Many are already eagerly anticipating season 2 of The Last Of Us, if only to get a new comic book cover series from JustRalphy. As well as the comic book covers the artist also has a beautifully detailed collage of the greatest moments from the series (see below) that JustRalphy simply says was "his was cool to make". Understate of the year.

The Last of Us. ✍🏽#thelastofus #thelastofushbo pic.twitter.com/KQVW3U5mafMarch 15, 2023 See more

It's hard for artists to get noticed and taking on a personal project that showcases your style and workflow can catch the eye of clients, for example it is something the artist behind the Hello Tomorrow! logos, Matt Stephens did. I have no doubt JustRalphy will have some amazing jobs coming their way when more people see these amazing The Last Of Us vintage comic book covers.

If you've been inspired by JustRalphy, then pick up a drawing tablet (we recommend the best drawing tablets in our guide) and download some of the best digital art software, and start creating yourself.

