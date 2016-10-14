The UK’s top 30 Design Studios revealed

Find out which agencies are most highly regarded by their peers with the results of the third-annual UK Studio Rankings, as well as the top nine studios outside of London in the latest issue of Computer Arts.

In issue 259, Nicos Livesey explains how he celebrated Juicy Chews by creating a playful, 20-second advert featuring jelly and icing.

Elsewhere, Stephen Gilmore, from UK Studio Rankings 2016 chart-topper North, argues that truly great rebrands should face the future without neglecting the past.

Also in issue 259 of Computer Arts:

We explore the emerging trend for stripped-back nutrition labels

Leading creatives share how they overcome freelance hurdles

In the final part of our ISTD series, Gavin Ambrose, explains the importance of grids, and why breaking the rules is sometimes for the best

How DixonBaxi created a range of broadcast graphics for Premier League

Image 1 of 4 Nutrition labels go back to basics Image 2 of 4 Become a better freelancer with tips from top creatives Image 3 of 4 Learn how to master the grid with Gavin Ambrose Image 4 of 4 DixonBaxi’s new range of broadcast graphics for Premier League

