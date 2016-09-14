These Beatles-themed Moleskine notebooks are all you need

It's been 50 years since The Beatles' Yellow Submarine was first released on their album, Revolver, and the surreal visuals linked to the song still look as distinctive as the day they were released. To celebrate Yellow Submarine's half-centennial, Moleskine have created a set of notebooks inspired by the iconic experimental designs found in the 1968 movie of the same name.

Channeling the pop art stylings found in the fantastical film, this limited edition notebook range has a definite psychedelic vibe. Watch the journals come to life in the video created by Dutch papercut artist and director Rogier Wieland below.

Over 200 artists under the direction of designer Heinz Edelman and director George Dunning were involved with the creation of this short movie, which sees the books fly through the bizarre paradise of Pepperland. Complete with pioneering animation styles including 3-D sequences and rotoscoping, this video is an appropriately eccentric and ambitious introduction to the range.