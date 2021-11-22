You won't believe Tom and Jerry's real names

For the past 81 years, people have enjoyed the mischievous antics of the beloved cat and mouse we all know as Tom and Jerry. But it has recently come to light that there's much more to their seemingly simple names than we thought. The devious duo are, in fact, none other than Thomas Jasper 'Tom' Cat, Sr and Gerald Jinx 'Jerry' Mouse.

An accurate depiction of us learning our childhood was a lie (Image credit: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer)

On the MultiVersus website, you can learn about each in-game character's background, which is where Tom and Jerry's new (or old) identities were first spotted. According to Tom and Jerry Wiki (because apparently, that exists), the original names of the characters were Jasper (Tom) and Jinx (Jerry), which makes sense as to why they're in the pair's full MultiVersus names – and we love the subtle nod towards the character's roots.

The Super Smash Bros-style combat game that's set to release in 2022, allows players to use famous Warner Brothers characters to battle against each other. Tom and Jerry are accompanied by a number of other famous cartoon characters in the game, including Finn The Human, Steven Universe and Shaggy from Scooby-Doo, but none of the other characters 'real' names have thrown us off quite like Tom and Jerry's (or should we say Thomas and Jeremy's)

Does 'Sr' suggest that Tom is a father? (Image credit: Warner Bros)

It might be to do with their entertaining yet turbulent dynamic that helps Tom and Jerry to stand the test of time, but we think that their design certainly helps. Despite the improved animation and modern designs, the characters have stayed true to the original characters, from Tom's yellow and green eyes to Jerry's comically large ears. Perhaps it's this nod back to their roots that make their design so good, and so nostalgic for all audiences.

Despite 81 years between these two character designs, they are both still instantly recognisable as Tom and Jerry (Image credit: Warner Bros/MGM/Future)

A revelation like this was unlikely to go unnoticed by the internet, and many people have taken to Twitter to discuss their utter bewilderment. One user simply replied to the news, "EXCUSE ME", which we definitely relate to. Another user responded to the hint towards Tom and Jerry's origins with, "This pleases my walnut brain immensely".

It's definitely going to take us a couple of days to try and process this baffling information, just like when we found out that Hello Kitty isn't a cat. If you wanted to have a go at making your own cartoon, then make sure you check out our guide on how to create broadcast-quality animations. Or if you're designing your very own cartoon characters, have a look at our super handy character design tips.

