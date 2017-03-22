Upgrade your sci-fi concepts with the new 3D World

Discover how to upgrade your sci-fi characters with unmissable artist insight, as Dan Roarty reveals his process for creating Major from Ghost in the Shell. Plus, the 3D World team go behind the scenes at ILM to discover the phenomenal VFX on show in Ghost in the Shell.

Also in issue 220, discover how One of Us created invisible VFX for Netflix series The Crown, and talk to VFX supervisor of The Great Wall on the creation of epic battle scenes, a fearsome monster and an ancient army.

Tutorials this issue include how to texture high-poly vehicles in Quixel, create animal sculpts in just an hour and model organic shapes. Elsewhere, Cirstyn Bech-Yagher gives her expert advice on the critical task of UV mapping.

Issue 220 also takes a look at ways to shake up your workflow, with advice from the team at Pluralsight on the steps you can take to do things differently.

Once again, 3D World has partnered with Pluralsight to offer a free video course. This issue sees an easy-to-follow guide on creating your first character from scratch in Maya.

Also in 3D World 220…

Top tips on how to make the best of Cycles 4D

HP ZBook 15U G4, Lenovo Thinkstation P410, Geoglyph 2.0 and SiNi Forensic reviewed

The future of CG from artists at 2017's VFX Festival

The best digital art from the CG industry