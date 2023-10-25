Wacom's new Cintiq Pro drawing tablets could be the perfect portable pen displays

The Wacom Cintiq Pro 27 is one of the best premium drawing tablets on the market for digital art with superb colour coverage, 4K resolution and super-slim bezels. Until now, though, the 27in size has put off those who would prefer a more portable tablet. But the Cintiq Pro family is growing.

Wacom has announced the launch of the Wacom Cintiq Pro 17 and Wacom Cintiq Pro 22. The new additions expand the tech behind the Pro 27 to two smaller, more portable sizes making it easier for artists and designers to work on the move. We haven't managed to get hold of copies to review yet, but I'm expecting these to be new entries on our roundup of the best Wacom tablets (check our guide to the best Black Friday drawing tablet deals for bargains).

The Cintiq Pro 22 has a 21.5-inch display and the Cintiq Pro 17 a 17.3-inch screen. In both cases, you get 4K resolution and excellent colour coverage, with support for up to 1.07 billion colors, 100% Rec. 709 and 99% DCI-P3 coverage.

Both products are also Pantone and Pantone SkinTone Validated to provide an accurate representation of the full spectrum of human skin tones, which reduces the need for a secondary colour reference monitor for color-critical workflows. They also have HDR Gamma support with hybrid log gamma and perceptual quantization, allowing the display and editing of realistic HDR footage.

An artist uses the Wacom Cintiq Pro 17 (Image credit: Wacom)

Eight ExpressKeys on the back corners can be programmed with quick actions such as pen pressure, panning or zoom. And the pen displays come with Wacom's Pro Pen 3 with customisable weight grip thickness, pen buttons and center of balance. The stylus has over eight thousand levels of pressure sensitivity and three side switches that can be used to allocate shortcuts. It also has improved tilt recognition and comes with ten nibs, five standard and five felt, plus a nib removal tool.

As with Pro 27, a Cintiq Pro Stand must be purchased separately or you can use your own preferred stand or desk mount with the Vesa 75 mount. The smaller 17-inch tablet does come with an Easy Stand, but this allows only one angle of use.

And the price? The Wacom Cintiq Pro 17 is now available in the US and UK for $2,499.95 / £2,349.98 while the Cintiq Pro 22 will launch in December 2023 priced at $2,999.95 / £2,849.99. Preorders are open in the US at B&H Photo.

See below for the best current prices on other models in the Wacom drawing tablet line up, or see our guide to the best drawing tablets for more options.