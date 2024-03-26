The new Wimbledon 2024 poster is more vibrant than a jug of Pimm's

Minimalism has left the court. The Wimbledon 2024 poster is here, and the most famous event in tennis has clearly got the message that maximalist design is in this year. The vibrant poster design has everything from players and tennis balls to flowers and both the pineapple-sporting men's singles trophy and Venus Rosewater Dish given to women's singles champion.

The All England Lawn Tennis Club says The Championships 2024 poster celebrates two the "two iconic trophies brought to life through vibrant flowers, intertwined with symbols synonymous with Wimbledon, with each element paying homage to the tournament’s rich heritage and long-standing traditions." Can you spot all 14?

(Image credit: All England Lawn Tennis Club)

The poster is the work of the British illustrator and graphic artist Bella Grace. She sought to tell a story by packing in intricate details in layers that are hidden at first but reveal themselves the longer you look at the design. The shape of flora that can be found around the Grounds of SW19 is used to create symbols representing both the tournament and the sport of tennis in general. We're told there are 14 references to spot in total (stop reading now if you want to find them for yourself!)

(Image credit: All England Lawn Tennis Club)

The 14 hidden references? In the design of the men´s trophyÑ Hydrangeas made from score cards, agapanthus fashioned out of tennis rackets, an umpire chair crafted from rose vines, the Boston Ivy that surrounds Centre Court, tennis balls representing bright yellow craspedias, ferns with the roof of Centre Court detailed within, alliums formed from wooden tennis net posts, Rufus the Hawk, who is responsible for keeping the courts pigeon-free, and of course, the pineapple that tops the men’s singles trophy.

The design of the women's trophy features flowers created using Panama hats, strawberries, tennis nets that form roses, umbrellas that form petunias and the white lines of the grass tennis courts.

The result is a very busy design, almost like one of those 'optical illusions' where you're asked to spot various objects, but a lot prettier. It gives strong summer vibes, capturing the colour and vibrancy of the event, and it's a refreshing change to minimalist poster design. It's available to buy from The Wimbledon Shop.

Why does the Wimbledon men's singles trophy have a pineapple on top? Not even the All England Lawn Tennis Club knows the answer for sure, though they presume it's because pineapples were prized as a rare and exclusive fruit when the Championships began in the latter half of the 19th century.

For more sporting inspiration, see our pick of the best sports logos.