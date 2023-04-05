Yes, this wired Apple AirPods hack is ridiculous

By Joseph Foley
published

But there's a method behind the madness.

Apple EarPods
(Image credit: Apple)

Swiss hardware hacker Ken Pillonel already has form when it comes to intriguing modifications of Apple products. A couple of years ago, he made the fix many Apple fans had been waiting for (and are still waiting for) by adding a USB-C port to the iPhone. Now he's revealed what he describes as his "most innovative project" to date.

The product? USB-C wired AirPods. Pillonel has taken apart a pair of broken AirPods and revamped them with the addition of a trust USB-C cable. Sounds absurd? Well, it is, but there's a serious message behind the project (see our guide to the best AirPods Pro 2 prices for a deal on Apple's latest inner ears).

If this sounds like it was intended as an April Fools joke, that's because it was. Pillonel uploaded the video above to his 'Exploring the Simulation' YouTube channel (opens in new tab) on April 1, but he really did deconstruct a pair of broken AirPods and rebuild them with a USB-C cable, giving them a sharp black and white look in the process.

But Pillon says his serious objective is to highlight the ills of technology that can't be repaired, including wireless headphones whose batteries can't be replaced. He notes that Apple's first and second-gen AirPods have a repairability score of 0/10 on the how-to site iFixit. They're almost always chucked out when they break, creating unnecessary waste.

While AirPods are all wireless, Apple does still sell its old wired EarPods, either with a Lightning connector (opens in new tab) or a 3.5mm headphone jack (opens in new tab) (no, there's no USB-C option, but then we know Apple's feelings about that). Not convinced? See the best prices on Apple's wonderful, but unrepairable, AirPods range below.

Joseph Foley
Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news and features, updates buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment for creatives, from monitors to accessories and office supplies. A writer and translator, he also works as a project manager at London and Buenos Aires-based design and branding agency Hermana Creatives, where he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing photography, video content, graphic design and collaterals for the hospitality sector. He enjoys photography, particularly nature photography, wellness and he dances Argentine tango.

