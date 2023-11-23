Adobe brings exciting creativity tools to the Women’s FA Cup

The Football Association has announced a three-year partnership with Adobe which will see the introduction of a suite of content creation tools used in the marketing of the Women's FA Cup. The partnership will encourage a new era of creativity using Adobe Express – an all-in-one AI content creation tool that hopes to raise the profile of the competition and increase fan engagement.

With the popularity of women's football ever increasing, it's an exciting advancement to see the tournament sponsored by such a leading creative brand. I'm interested to see how the collaboration will advance the reach of women's football and how AI can be used to streamline creativity. (Take a look at our Adobe Creative Cloud discount page for the best Adobe deals).

Adobe has shared that it's embracing AI technology at the this years Adobe Max event (Image credit: Future)

The FA's partnership with Adobe is set to bring fresh engagement to football fans, introducing new social media channels to boost interactivity. All 460 of the clubs involved in the tournament will be able to access Adobe training, hopefully boosting the ability to build a closer connection with fans through creative output.

The FA will also receive access to Adobe Digital Media tools including Creative Cloud, Photoshop, Firefly and Adobe Acrobat. With the addition of these programs, it's hoped that they will encourage exciting and engaging content that can reach fans both in the stadium and at home.

We're delighted to announce @AdobeUK, the world’s most recognised brand for creativity, as the lead sponsor of the Women’s FA Cup 👇November 23, 2023 See more

“The Women’s FA Cup has grown to new heights over the last few years in parallel with the wider growth of the women’s game," says Baroness Sue Campbell, The FA’s Director of Women’s Football. "We share their passion for holistically celebrating the unique characteristics that make the Women’s FA Cup the most special and prestigious domestic cup competition in the world," she adds.

Speaking on the partnership, Vice President of International Marketing at Adobe, Simon Morris says “The Adobe Women’s FA Cup is about inspiring stories of clubs and players that dare to dream. Cup runs, big away draws for underdogs, and the human stories behind them are truly the magic of the competition.” Not only does the partnership aim to spotlight the existing stories within women's football, but inspires a new generation of players and supporters.

(Image credit: Adobe Women's FA Cup)

For the first time, the Women’s FA Cup final completely sold out last season with a record crowd of 77,390, proving that the sport is increasing in popularity at a rapid rate. Giving a strong, well-deserved voice to women in football is a necessity that has been long overdue. I look forward to seeing how the creative side of the sport is enhanced by Adobe's partnership.

For more Adobe news, check out what the Figma and Adobe partnership might look like after the UI's acquisition last year.