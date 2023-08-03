The WWF has a devastating take on the Twitter rebrand

The Twitter rebrand continues to create a blizzard of controversy. From the change in name to the crowdsourced generic logo, it's been a chaotic process. We've seen several big brands poke fun at X's name and logo, but the WWF has cleverly used it to communicate a far more serious message.

The German branch of the World Wide Fund for Nature has used an image showing the Twitter logo evolution over the years, with the new X logo representing a fatal end. While reminding us of the crisis faced by the world's wildlife, it's also another example of why the Twitter rebrand as X is so bad.

WWF Germany worked with the agency McCann Germany on the graphic, which depicts the evolution of the Twitter logo from 2006 to the present day (see our own Twitter logo history). The Twitter bird changed species during that process (the first iteration didn't form part of the Twitter logo due to rights restrictions, but it did appear as an icon on the platform).

But the graphic has a serious message, using the abrupt rebrand last month to signal what the future could be for many bird species, and other animals too, if we don't do more to protect them from the loss of habitat and the effects of global heating. The copy on the graphic reads: "protect our wildlife before it's too late" in German – or before it becomes X-stinct, that could be.

Could easily translate it to English as "Protect wildlife before X-tinction" https://t.co/Uv4GdTgW6PJuly 31, 2023 See more

In the meantime, the Twitter rebrand continues to stutter. The company had to remove the big illuminated X from its offices after complaints and users continue to flee to other apps such as BlueSky. Meanwhile, some users have worked out how to replace the X logo on their phone home screens with the Twitter bird or even with their own custom Twitter logo.