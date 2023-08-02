Twitter users are axing Elon's X from their homescreens

The bird is dead, and in its place is Elon Musk's brand new concept, 'X.' Twitter users were in for a shock this weekend as their homescreens were invaded by the mysterious X app icon, and the drastic rebrand has been met with mixed reviews. The new controversial design has some tweeters outraged, with threats to boycott the app – but is there now a better solution to outright mutiny?

The change comes as a result of Musk's masterplan to create a unified "everything platform" aligning with his other companies, SpaceX and xAI, in hopes of rivalling the popular Chinese app WeChat. The "art deco" design has been criticised for its similarity to the unicode symbol "𝕏", and while Musk has promised that the new design is set to "develop" over time, some users are keen to see it gone sooner than planned. Luckily, one crafty Twitter user has found a solution. (Feel like creating your own icon? Check out our guide on how to download Photoshop.)

I know which one I prefer... (Image credit: Twitter)

For those mourning the loss of Larry the Bird (yep, he's got a name), Twitter user Belinduh Pyne has answered our prayers, showing iPhone users how to ditch the X and reinstate the classic design. Those reminiscing about the golden age of Twitter can manually revert back to the old logo via Shortcuts, or even ditch the logo all together, replacing it with their own custom icon. Anything's better than the current monstrosity, right?

I refuse to have the X app icon on my iPhone so I changed it back to the Twitter bird icon. And I’m going to show you how to change it too: pic.twitter.com/DK6okt7pPDJuly 30, 2023 See more

Twitter users are really getting creative with this one. It seems that most are happy to "have the bird back" and many have taken to the app to share their replacement logos, praising Pyne for her solution to abolish the X.

I just created a rainbow Twitter icon and it actually makes me really happy https://t.co/CtKmQDRx7P pic.twitter.com/XGDiZOWvCSJuly 31, 2023 See more

More pleasant than that obnoxious X. https://t.co/ZYtqz5pZEc pic.twitter.com/AwVhnBjkDNJuly 31, 2023 See more

Whether or not you're team X, Larry the Bird has been an iconic symbol in Twitter's history and it seems that Musk has a lot of users frustrated with this new design. We'll be keeping an eye on how this controversial rebrand develops and what other design surprises Musk might have in store.