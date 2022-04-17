I bet you can't spot all the Easter eggs in these gorgeous Zelda posters

Who doesn't love Zelda? The iconic fantasy games have been on the scene since 1986 and have gathered up millions of loyal followers over the years. The games are littered with adventures to be had and Easter eggs to be found – which is why these fan-made posters are so perfect.

A fan has created two poster designs of the Land of Hyrule, where the Zelda games are based. The posters were inspired by vintage travel posters, and each has 32 hidden Easter eggs in the designs. If you're loving the sound of the Zelda games and fancy playing, then make sure you check out our roundup of the best Nintendo Switch deals.

Artist Alex Pearson created the posters and even went as far as to post a YouTube video about the designs (see above). The posters come in two colour variations ('Daytime' and 'Blood Moon') as well as special versions featuring screen-printed metallic gold ink (see below).

The special thing about these posters is that there are 32 hidden Easter eggs. Pearson explains that there are little nods towards every game in the series for people to spot, from hearts to Korok seeds. The prints were being sold on Familytree but they've already sold out. But don't worry, if you want to do some Easter egg hunting, just head over to Pearson's Hyrule interactive site.

What do you think of the design? (Image credit: Alex Pearson)

I love these posters as there's so much more to them than meets the eye. At first glance, it doesn't necessarily look like a print based on a video game, but the closer you look the more you can spot (the secret 8-bit Link made my day). I particularly like the gold ink version of the designs as they feel just a little bit more special – I mean how good would they look in a frame, hung up in the sun?

I'll be checking the Familytree website for the foreseeable future waiting for the prints to come back into stock But in the meantime, why not design some posters of your own? Just head over to our guide on how to download Photoshop and get creating.

