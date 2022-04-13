I'm sorry, but that LG logo secret really isn't a secret

The internet seems to be going absolutely wild for logo secrets right now, with hidden messages and meanings popping up every other day. Some, like the history of the Bluetooth logo, turn out to be genuinely surprising. Others, not so much.

Currently gaining press attention is the LG logo, which apparently features a "secret hiding in plain sight". While I agree with the "plain sight" aspect, I wouldn't say it's hiding. The best logos of all time are a little more subtle than this one.

As reported by the likes of The Sun, The Mirror and Lad Bible this week, the LG logo features a "clever hidden meaning". It's a red circle containing the letters 'L' and 'G', but those letters also resemble a smiling, winking face.

LG describes its logo as a "stylised image of a human face in the unique LG Red colour," which is designed to represent friendliness, and also "establish a lasting relationship with, and to achieve the highest satisfaction for" its customers.

Like the FedEx arrow, this one just feels blatantly obvious. You don't even have to squint at the logo to spot the face – it's right there staring back at us. This isn't to say the LG logo isn't a decent design. It's smart, friendly and clean. But I wouldn't call it particularly clever.

All of this has me wondering what logo secret will be discovered next. Is the Apple logo secretly an apple? Does the Nike logo secretly resemble a tick? Still, the best logo secrets are those that were utterly unintentional (I'm looking at you, Tesla logo). If you're inspired to create your own, be sure to check out our guide on how to design a logo.

