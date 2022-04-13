I need this adorable Apple Watch x Nintendo Switch hybrid so bad

The Apple Watch and the Nintendo Switch seem like two pieces of tech on either side of the spectrum, right? One is made for keeping up to date with your social media and the other is for gaming – but what happens when you combine the two? Something really damn cute, that's what.

A user on Reddit has shared a video of a mini Nintendo Switch that doubles up as a charging dock for the Apple Watch. The 3D-printed design makes it look as though the Apple Watch face is the screen of the Switch, and I think the design is utterly adorable. If you love this and simply need an Apple Switch (that's what I am calling it from now on) of your own, then make sure you check out our roundup of the best Apple Watch deals.

The clever design was shared by Redditor space-dragon772 . The 3D-printed Switch has a slot where the Apple Watch charger and wire can neatly slot in. This means that when you slide your Watch in, it'll not only look cute, but it'll also start charging – how nifty is that?

I can't get over how cute the Apple Switch looks in its final form (see below). I am seriously debating buying a brand new Apple Watch just so I can have my very own mini Switch. I'm obviously not the only one feeling like they need the tiny Apple Switch because a TikToker has since shared the video of the design with a link to Etsy, so you can treat yourself to the design.

It's so 'ickle (Image credit: Space-Dragon772 via Reddit)

The TikTok has racked up over 1.5 million views and well over 85k likes. It looks as though I am not the only one loving the design, as many TikTokers have flooded the comment section with compliments. One user replied, "TAKE ALL MY MONEY. I MUST HAVE," (yes, caps included), and another simply said, "I need this".

If you fancy printing your own Apple Switch then you're in luck, as Space-Dragon772 has since shared a link to the 3D printer template. And if you need a printer, then make sure you check out our roundup of the best 3D printers. Or if you're now feeling inspired and fancy having a go on the Switch, then why not have a look at our roundup of the best Nintendo Switch deals.

