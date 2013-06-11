Artist reinvents vintage photos for the present day

'Back To The Future' is a project that began back in 2011 when, fascinated by old photographs, Argentinian artist Irina Werning Werning began recreating them in the present day for friends and family. One day, the world got wind of her work through the web and she was suddenly inundated with requests from people all over the globe wanting her to do the same for them.

"I love old photos," says Werning. "I admit being a nosey photographer. As soon as I step into someone else’s house, I start sniffing for them. Most of us are fascinated by their retro look but to me, it’s imagining how people would feel and look like if they were to reenact them today."

Travelling back in time

Werning has toured the world with the project, recording many of her encounters through images and video. Using this footage, UK director Jamie Jessett created this short documentary, which explains how it came about and the touching stories behind some of Werning's subjects.

It's such a simple but brilliant concept. And one that is very close to people's hearts, with each of the photo's selected holding a special story and sparking fond memories of a previous time.

You can see all of the subjects Werning has photographed in the last two years on her website. But, be warned, once you start looking through them, you'll find it very difficult to stop...

Have you heard of an interesting photography project? Let us know in the comments below!