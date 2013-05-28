Compact camera prints GIFs as flip books

We love flip books here - the age-old invention that never fails to entertain. So, how about a camera that can capture and print moving images to produce your very own, mini flip book? Sounds good to us!

Designer Jiho Jang has created this concept design for 'GIFTY' - a small, compact camera with a built-in Zero Ink printer that captures and prints animated GIFs as little flip books. Although it's only a concept at the moment, we think he's certainly on to something here.

In the video, the product design itself looks somewhat child-like but we think that's all part of the fun. We have a feeling this is going to be a big hit if it makes it to development.

See more videos from Jiho over on his YouTube channel.

Like this? Read these!

Create a perfect mood board with these pro tips

The best Photoshop plugins

The ultimate guide to designing the best logos

What do you think of this idea? Let us know in the comments below!