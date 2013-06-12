The family portraits that feature no people

Photographer Camilla Catrambone's family photo album is an unusual one. Not a person in sight, the artist's family portraits are, instead, represented by objects her family members owned.

By carefully composing a selection of their personal possesions, the unique portraits depict a precious family moment. "If I look at the image of my grandpa, Mario, I can go back in time when we sat at his writing table and fully feel the mood of that moment," explains Catrambone.

A refreshing change to generic family photos, these brilliant shots touchingly reveal how Catrambone remembers her family, as well as exploring the interesting subject of what you can tell about a person from what they own. What possesions best describe you?

Grandma Ilva

Nanny Renata

Mom

Grandpa Antonio

Like this? Read these!

Free Photoshop actions to create stunning effects

Create a perfect mood board with these pro tips

Free Photoshop brushes every creative must have!

Have you seen any cool photography projects recently? Let us know in the comments!