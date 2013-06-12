Topics

The family portraits that feature no people

By  

Photographer Camilla Catrambone's Portraits of my Family series pays homage to her relatives using household objects that represent them.

Photographer Camilla Catrambone's family photo album is an unusual one. Not a person in sight, the artist's family portraits are, instead, represented by objects her family members owned.

By carefully composing a selection of their personal possesions, the unique portraits depict a precious family moment. "If I look at the image of my grandpa, Mario, I can go back in time when we sat at his writing table and fully feel the mood of that moment," explains Catrambone.

A refreshing change to generic family photos, these brilliant shots touchingly reveal how Catrambone remembers her family, as well as exploring the interesting subject of what you can tell about a person from what they own. What possesions best describe you?

Grandma Ilva

Grandma Ilva

Nanny Renata

Nanny Renata

Mom

Mom

Grandpa Antonio

Grandpa Antonio

Like this? Read these!

Have you seen any cool photography projects recently? Let us know in the comments!

See more articles

Topics

Photography

Related articles