How GIMP (unintentionally) changed the world

Features
By
published

The software's update inertia had a bigger impact than you think.

GIMP homepage
(Image credit: GIMP)

For a small and unassuming open source project started as a college project in 1995, GIMP’s impact on the world may have been larger and wider reaching than its developers realised. And in ways they had never intended.

And with all that impact, there are still so many readers that are wondering, “What is this GIMP he is speaking of?” GIMP is actually an acronym for GNU Image Manipulation Program. (And if you want yet another headache, look up what the GNU acronym stands for!) Or as most people simply refer to it, a free Photoshop alternative.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Lance Evans

Lance Evans is creative director of Graphlink Media, a "boutique" creative marketing agency that specialises in building brands and has worked with such high-profile clients as Olive Garden, Miller Beer and AMEX. Lance was an early adopter of digital tools, and was on the original beta team for Photoshop.

Lance has written for Creative Bloq on a wide range of topics, from technical photography tips to the ins and outs of branding.

Related articles