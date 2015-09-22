12 image editors to follow on Instagram

Life on a photo desk isn't always glamorous, but when there's a moment between organising shoots, these photo editors are turning their phones on the world around them.

Head of visual content for awesome image-sourcing site ImageBrief, Isabelle Raphael, curated a list of Instagram feeds belonging to the world's top image editors that are guaranteed to give you Insta-envy.

Get a sneak peak into the life and work of an image editor, and stay up to date with what's happening in the editorial photo world by following these 12 Instagram accounts now.

Kathy Ryan is director of photography at The New York Times magazine.

Alessia Glaviano is senior photo editor at Vogue Italia and L'Uomo Vogue.

Manuel Oprea is visual content editor at Bloomberg Markets.

Olivier Laurent is editor of TIME's photography website.

Bruno de Cock is international photo editor for Medecins Sans Frontieres/Doctors without Borders (MSF).

Jessie Wender is senior photo editor at National Geographic magazine.

Elizabeth Griffin is photo editor at Esquire.

Stacey Baker is associate photo editor at The New York Times magazine.

Sara McDowell is photo director at Refinery29.

Evelien Joos is photo director at CR Fashion Book.

Producer, editor, photograpger. Patrick Witty is former director of photography for WIRED.

Ida Hariri is senior photo editor at Refinery29.

Words: Isabelle Raphael

Isabelle Raphael is head of visual content for image-sourcing site ImageBrief.

