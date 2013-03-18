Timelapse video captures beauty of Morocco

Spanish photographer Enrique Pacheco has been working in video production for over 10 years but his career changed when he moved to Iceland. There he started to specialize on time-lapse and DSLR cameras, exploring the raw landscape of Iceland and shooting some of nature’s most volatile subjects, such as active volcanoes, glaciers, waterfalls, and its traditional culture.

Pacheco has since moved on to capturing that same sense of beauty in other countries and in the video above, we're treated to the delights of Morocco. Enrique says of the project, "This trip to Morocco was certainly one of the most rewarding and enriching I have done so far, both for traveling and for the magnificent results that I have achieved.

"It was also very important the formidable equipment I have used: DSLR Sony A99 and Sony FS700, lent by Sony Spain, and Xlidercam-M, lent by kietacam.com." Lose yourself in this incredibly inspiring photographic video. We certainly did!

Like this? Read these!

Free Photoshop actions to create stunning effects

Download free textures: high resolution and ready to use now

The best Photoshop plugins

Where do you find your photography inspiration? Let us know in the comments box below!