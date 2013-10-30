Breathtaking photography captures the natural beauty of Norway

The scale of these beautiful landscapes is unfathomable

The world is a beautiful place. Whilst most of us are often distracted with our everyday lives - working at a desk and getting on with the chores of reality, we can sometimes forget the natural beauty of the world around us.

German photographer Kilian Schönberger aims to curb this and bring the beauty of the natural world to the forefront of his collections. This latest series effortlessly captures the incredible natural beauty of Norway - showcasing waterfalls, woodlands and cliff tops.

Taken in Fjordlands, west Norway, the beauty in the photographs pretty much speaks for itself. If you look close enough, you can often spot a person or two placed in the scenery - bringing home the scale of these landscapes.

See more inspiring photography on Kilian Schönberger's website.

Like this? Read these!

Create a perfect mood board with these pro tips

The ultimate guide to logo design

Our favourite web fonts - and they don't cost a penny

What do you make of this photography? Let us know in the comments box below!