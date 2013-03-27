Preview your Photoshop canvas with this iPhone app

Design Duet is simple and intuitive but also a powerful tool to complement Photoshop

A new iPhone app has been launched that enables you to view your Photoshop canvas live on your iPhone over WiFi. Design Duet is designed to help those involved in the process of creating apps, mobile websites, and social media graphics, by removing the guesswork about how design elements are affected when viewed on a mobile device.

Developer Forging Destiny Studios LLC's goal was to make Design Duet very simple and intuitive to use, but also a powerful tool to complement Photoshop and speed up the design workflow.

The app connects your iPhone directly to Photoshop natively using Photoshop Remote Connections to create a live 'second screen'. Changes made on your Photoshop canvas are automatically updated on Design Duet to preview your designs. The app screen shows only the contents of your Photoshop canvas without any window chrome, and works independently of screen resolutions or configurations. You can then take a screen grab and even open your image in Instagram.

Design Duet is available now in the iTunes App Store priced $1.99 (£1.69). Find out more about the app on the Forging Destiny website.

Like this? Read these!

Is Design Duet something you would use when designing apps or mobile websites? Let us know what you think in the comments box.