Adobe reveals secrets of Photoshop CS6

Adobe is celebrating passing five million Facebook Likes for Photoshop CS6 with this short, slick video, showing what went into making the software, plus some reasons why it's worth upgrading your old copy of Photoshop to the latest version.

We learn that Photoshop CS6 took 10,000 people hours to build, that it's made up of 4.5 million lines of code, and that nine babies were born to members of the development team. We're also told that the new version, released in May last year, includes 63 per cent more features than CS5, including 65 fan-requested features, with 1,900 icons replaced, 24 changes to the crop tool, and 47 menu items consolidated.

If you're still unsure over whether Photoshop CS6 is right for you, though, you may find our own, more in-depth, investigations of use...