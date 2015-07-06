How letterpress adapted to the digital age

Let's face it, there's no better way to spend a bit of weekend downtime than grabbing a nice cup of tea and watching one of your favourite documentary films for designers.

And here's another to add to the list. Lucas Benarroch & Gonzalo Hergueta, two New York-based graphic designers from Madrid, have just released their new 24-minute documentary 83M80 Letterpress in the Digital Era, and you can watch it right here (see above).

This beautifully made documentary explores different topics of design, such as the influence of technology, the relevance of errors and the visual tendencies generated from developing technologies. Recipient of a Type Directors Club certificate for typographic excellence, the film features contributions from:

graphic designer Alex Trochut

graffiti writer Felipe Pantone

letterpress extraordinaire Earl Kallemeyn

glitch specialist Shay Moradi

Love Letterpress? Love design? Then this doc should be right up your street: let us know what you think of it in the comments!

