A broadcast institution transformed into print

Designer Neil Stevens perfectly captures the 'feel' of the Shipping Forecast

The Shipping Forecast, broadcast by the BBC on Radio 4, always conjures up imagery of isolated fishing boats out at sea, late at night and battling through storm and thunderous weather.

"This set of prints has been inspired by those midnight broadcasts with their unique language, unusual regional names and phrases," explains designer Neil Stevens. We adore the geometric style of the designs, with the navy and white colour scheme reflecting the ocean themes.

For every print sale this year £1 will be donated to the Royal National Lifeboat Institute, with the prints printed on High White Smooth 315gsm uncoated paper. Beautifully simplistic and perfectly representing the 'feel' of the Shipping Forecast.

See more inspirational work over on the Neil Stevens website.

Like this? Read these!

Create a perfect mood board with these pro tips

The ultimate guide to logo design

Our favourite web fonts - and they don't cost a penny

What do you make of these prints? Let us know in the comments box below!