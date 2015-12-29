The 10 best new notebooks of 2015

Even though technology has found new and surprising ways to invade our daily lives, it seems that the latest apps and devices can't compete with the simplicity of the good old notebook.

Cherished by writers and artists the world over, there are some great notepads around, with some going in interesting directions in 2015. Our list covers the best of the bunch, and proves that the classic journal still has a few tricks up its sleeves.

01. Magnetic journal

Having just smashed its Kickstarter campaign, the Rekonnect magnetic notebook lets users pull out pages and reattach them thanks to a unique magnetic strip. This also means you can customise the journal by dropping in different styles of paper.

02. Huddle Formation notebooks

Huddle Formation have made 7 amazing notebooks

The design duo behind Huddle Formation, Ben and Fi O'Brien, have focussed on the basics to make their stunning notebooks. These straightforward unlined A5 journals are so beautiful you might spend all your time gazing at the covers instead of writing in them.

03. Type journals

These font themed books would be perfect for typographers

Fonts are the focus of these classy journals from Fabriano Boutique. Featuring typographic illustrations by Steven Guarnaccia, writers can choose from a range of blank, lined and squared notebooks.

04. Modular notebooks

The Mixiw modular notebook is one of the most original journal designs we've seen all year. Thanks to small hooks in the spine of each book, users can clip in different styles of paper to suit their needs. On one page you can be doddling, the next you could be writing on a stave, there really is something here for everyone.

05. Star Wars Moleskines

A list of the best notebooks wouldn't be complete without a shout out to the Moleskine range. Building on their already massive fan base, this year saw the release of a Star Wars themed tie in. Lined with illustrations from the space saga, this range of books would be a treat for fans of the Force.

