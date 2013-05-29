Reinventing the corkboard for the 21st century

Organise your paperwork with this imaginatively designed take on the cork board

From designer iPhone cases to Mac decals, we all want our work space to have a little bit of personality. We're bombarded with paperwork on a day-to-day basis and when a simple cork board just won't do, Corkscapes may just provide the perfect product for you.

These hand-cut wall coverings are carved from sheets of cork so you can easily pin things to them as you would with a traditional cork board. You can showcase your photos, display your visions, and make your everyday life more organised.

The recyclable, environmentally-friendly material is made from the barks of trees - when cork is harvested the tree isn't cut down, so you don't have to have that on your conscience. We love Corkscapes' cleverly designed placemats and cat coasters too.

See more creations over on the Corkscapes website.

Have you found a creative way to organise your paperwork? Let us know in the comments box below!