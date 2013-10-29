Colourful vessels showcase new twist on glass blowing

Pia Wusten often looks to nature to inspire her creations

The arts of glass blowing and wood turning have been around for years - but these handmade vessels combine the two crafts to stunning effect. Each piece unstacks to become two separate, functional containers.

Designed and created by artist Pia Wusten, known for focusing on the influence of nature in her designs, each individual vessel comes in at a hefty $400.

She's also designed a similar range of bottles with more complicated, but equally beautiful designs - check out these Raku stacking vessels.

You can purchase the stacking vessels over on Vespoe.

