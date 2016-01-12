3D Inception-style desk bends reality

This mind-bending desk is made from wood and steel

Famed for its puzzling plot and distinctive visuals, the 2010 sci-fi film Inception provided the inspiration for this folded desk, created by Greek designer Stelios Mousarris. You'd be forgiven for thinking the intricate design is the product of hours spent in a clever photo editor. But no. The table was created out of steel and wood using 3D printing technology – and it isn't as precarious as it looks.

Thanks to some ingenious design work, this desk has been carefully weighted to make it sturdy and reliable, despite having an apparently gravity-defying overhang.

Taking its cues from a famous scene in the movie where a dream city is folded over itself, the Wave Coffee Table is a limited edition piece featuring intricate buildings that look like they've been rolled up.

Fancy seeing this desk in your office? You might need to dig deep as it comes in at a whopping €5,000. But even the hefty price tag doesn't stop it being ridiculously cool.

The table is weighted to keep it balanced

Designer Stelios Mousarris runs his own furniture company

The folded city looks just like a dream from Inception

