Create work on the go with this portable desk

New Zealand-based company Refold have designed this fold-up standing desk to make it easy to create ad hoc workspaces that can be put together and removed in minutes. It's made from 7mm corrugated cardboard and, once assembled, is sturdy enough that you can even stand on top of it – as demonstrated in their introductory video.

We're told it can be put together in just two minutes, so you can take it to your co-working space, the park, or anywhere you'd like to get some work done without having to sit down.

It comes in three sizes, and can be transformed into a sitting desk if you're not ready to make the switch to standing for the whole day. It's estimated to have a one-three year lifespan, and is recyclable.

It's also the perfect canvas for a cool design

The only aspect you may find hard to swallow is the price. It's not too bad if you're in New Zealand or Australia, but for the rest of the world it's $250.

What do you think? Have you tried standing to work? Let us know in the comments!

