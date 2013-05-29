Iconic typefaces reborn as lamps

It's no secret that we're huge typography fans here at Creative Bloq. So you can imagine our excitement when we discovered this super-cool graphic lamp collection by Portugal-based furniture store Delightfull.

Based on a selection of iconic typefaces, including Garamond, Didot, and Bidoni, the lamps come in a spectrum of colours, shapes and sizes, and there's one for each letter of the alphabet, as well as numbers 0-9.

There are so many brilliant designs to choose from, it's hard to pick a favourite. We're sure the C and B lamps would look particulary good sat together at the Creative Bloq offices, although our excitement wained somewhat when we discovered the €1,730 per-piece price tag. Pricey, then, but still very cool...

These lamps were first featured in issue 213 of our sister magazine, Computer Arts. For more cool design goodies, check out the 'Designed for Life' section in each issue; buy a single copy or subscribe here.

What do you think of this graphic lamp collection? Let us know in the comments below...