How two designers reinvented the box

The everyday cardboard box doesn't strike you as something that needs to be redesigned. But with 100 billion cardboard boxes being produced in the United States alone ever year, students Henry Wang and Chris Curro thought it worthwhile to design a better version.

Unlike standard boxes, which are fiddly and require multiple steps to assemble. the Rapid Packing Container can be assembled in a matter of seconds.

To seal the box you simply reveal the pre-attached adhesive strip and close the lid. To open the box you press down in the centre of the lid to have the contents revealed instantly.

As well as saving time and being easier to use, the Rapid Packing Container cuts waste by using 15-20% less cardboard as a standard box of the same dimensions. The Rapid Packing Container is even capable of being fully reversible giving the receiver a fresh box to use if they need to send their product back.

It's great to see such innovation from young designers, and it just goes to show the potential impact that well thought-out design can have on the world.

Words: Christian Harries

Christian Harries is a freelance product designer and recent graduate from Ravensbourne. His portfolio can be seen here.