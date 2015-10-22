The ultimate sketching satchel - on sale now!

If you missed out on the Nomad Art Satchel – dubbed the 'ultimate sketching satchel' – when it sold-out in record time this summer (and thousands of artists did), you're in luck.

Nomad is now taking orders for a limited second production. The company launched a pre-order site today and has given Creative Bloq readers exclusive first dibs on the clever satchel.

If you want one, sign up quick. According to creator Darren Yeow the first run sold out almost immediately.

What's so good about it?

Following a successful Kickstarter campaign, the Nomad Art Satchel offers artists superlative weather-proofing (water resistant YKK zips & tough rubber backed ballistic nylon), easy access to tools via clever pockets, tripod integration and sleek styling.

The removable tripod plate allows the Nomad to attach to any commercially available tripod

For more info, you can watch pro artist and ImagineFX contributor Paul Tysall take his Nomad Art Satchel on a test-drive, and read about how it was made in this interview with creator Darren Yeow.

Liked this? Read these...