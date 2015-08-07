Clever new satchel makes sketching so much easier

It's been dubbed the 'ultimate sketching satchel, and for good reason. Following a successful Kickstarter campaign, the Nomad Art Satchel has been released in the wild and offers artists superlative weather-proofing (water resistant YKK zips & tough rubber backed ballistic nylon), easy access to tools via clever pockets, tripod integration and sleek styling.

We've already spoken to its creator – you can read all about how it was made in this interview with Darren Yeow. But what's it actually like?

In this video, pro artist and ImagineFX contributor Paul Tysall takes his Nomad Art Satchel out of the box and takes it for a test-drive. He also offers some tips on how to store your art tools and materials in the Nomad effectively.

Like this? Read these!