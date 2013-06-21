The vinyl record you play with a smartphone

The way we listen to music has changed rapidly over the years. However, last year saw the rise of old school formats such as vinyl and tape - proving that the industry and its fans are harking back to a time when MP3s were yet to be invented. But what if you need to showcase songs to advertisers?

Many a promo CD and MP3 are ignored due to advertiser's hectic schedules, so dance music label Kontor set out to stand out from the crowd by creating a unique way to showcase their new offerings. Essentially, the office turntable is a cleverly designed QR code that allows its users to listen to vinyl wherever they are.

It works with any smart phone and doesn't require any sort of download. It also gives access to Kontor's YouTube channel incase the advertisers want to hear more music. The creation proved popular - receiving 64 per cent more response than their usual MP3 emails. It may not be groundbreaking, but it's pure analogue fun with a digital device - and everyone in the Creative Bloq office wants one!

What do you think of this QR design? A gimmick or a ground-breaking new way to play vinyl? Let us know in the comments box below!