"Bringing a blue-collar work ethic to a white-collar world”: a day in the life of Rick Barrack

Rick Barrack is a co-founding partner and chief creative officer at indie design agency, CBX. Founded in a shoebox apartment in New York City, CBX has grown into a pioneering branding agency, shaped by Rick's fruitful thirty-year experience in the design industry guiding influential brands like Lippincott, Interbrand, and LPK.

Despite his under-the-radar online presence, Rick has been recognised by Fast Company as one of their 100 Most Creative People in the Business, as well as by Graphic Design USA as one of their People to Watch. As part of our Day in the Life series, I caught up with Rick to discuss the importance of building a team with complementary strengths, functioning on five hours of sleep, and his self-proclaimed "kryptonite", vintage Corvettes.

(Image credit: Rick Barrack/CBX)

Tell me about a typical day in your role

My day-to-day is really about oversight – managing the agency in conjunction with my partners and principals, and ensuring that we are consistently operating at a level of excellence. This high standard is something we established very early on and something we’ve proudly retained for the past twenty one years. I often equate my role to that of a ship’s co-captain – guiding us forward, avoiding icebergs and making sure we don’t run aground, all while maintaining a sustainable pace.

But I think it’s important to note that as the agency evolved, I did too. A decade ago, I was knee-deep in design but now my focus has shifted, so that it’s less about designing or directing creative and more about ensuring that people are working in a way that works for them, for our clients, and ultimately, for our agency.

(Image credit: Rick Barrack/CBX)

Which project are you the most proud of and why?

Over the course of our twenty-one-year journey, there have been plenty of projects that have brought me pride, and also success for our clients. But the assignments I’m most proud of are the ones that I know have helped establish us as a bonafide leader in the branding and design industry; the ones that not only helped build our reputation but also left a mark on a well-known brand. The ones that established us as a critical player in this business.

I’m talking about projects that helped deliver a new face (pun intended) for an iconic category leader and projects that helped better reflect cultural expectations while simultaneously reflecting what consumers not only wanted but needed. This includes the restaging of iconic historical brands like Milk-Bone, to paradigm-shifting assignments like U by Kotex, as well as ones like Duane Reade that helped reaffirm a New York brand’s place in NYC, allowing it to expand and set itself up for Walgreens acquisition. These are just some of the projects I am so proud, and frankly humbled, to have been part of.

(Image credit: Rick Barrack/CBX)

Tell me about a tricky work-related challenge and how you approached it?

There are challenges every day, and in my experience, you need a really strong cup of coffee and some thick skin. One ongoing challenge in our industry relates to clarity in briefs and client interpretations, such that we're often not just designers and storytellers, but also therapists and interpreters. We’ve got to interpret briefs correctly, which often requires therapy-like sessions to best understand the client's needs and wants, and sometimes what's wanted is not what's needed.

Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Being self-aware – especially in this industry – is vital

As with all challenges, it's crucial to reset and seek clarity when things are unclear. Understanding the brief and aligning on opportunities requires significant effort, but the way I see it, we're in the service business, not just the design business. Some days, we're therapists, designers, consultants, or just plain friends – and sometimes a few of these all at once. These moments are vital towards maintaining CBX's identity as a service-oriented agency.

Service is at the core of what we do, perhaps even the primary focus. While there's no shortage of creative agencies, what sets you apart isn't just creative talent; it's your approach to business and client relationships. Creative excellence is table stakes in this industry, but true differentiation lies in your philosophy and methodology, how you engage with clients, and ultimately, how you deliver exceptional results.

(Image credit: Rick Barrack/CBX)

What do you do to win new work?

I'm not going to give away how we make the mystery real, but I'll tell you that it's about connections – making them, keeping them and finding new threads between them.

Do you really sleep for only five hours a night? How do you think that affects your work?

Having a top-notch espresso machine is crucial. I recommend a Cimbali M21. But seriously, while some may argue about the importance of sleep, I’ve found that I’m able to get everything done that I want to do – and done effectively – on far less than the famed “eight hours.”

(Image credit: Rick Barrack/CBX)

When and why did you found CBX?

I realised early on that I wasn't great at working for someone else – which meant that I’d eventually need to work for myself. In fact, I often remind people that I was fired from bagging groceries at Kroger when I was 16, and now, Kroger is proudly one of our clients.

To be frank, being self-aware – especially in this industry – is vital. Know who you are, what drives you and motivates you. Be relentless in the pursuit of what sets your soul on fire.

The way I saw it then and still see it now, is that working for someone else too often meant compromising on a personal level of excellence. That’s why I knew opening an agency was the right way forward for me. But I also knew I couldn't do it alone; I needed partners who complemented my strengths and offset my weaknesses. That's why my partners and I decided to give it a go twenty-one years ago.

We agreed that it was essential that we operate an agency aligned with our values and beliefs, but which was also tailored to our future clients' needs. We would go where our clients allowed and trusted us to go, and two decades-plus later, that approach hasn’t changed.

(Image credit: Rick Barrack/CBX)

What does CBX stand for?

It’s a play on the idea of connections and connectivity. At CBX, we aim to connect with people – clients, audiences, customers, and consumers – in a genuine, meaningful manner that's relevant to their daily lives. That's the essence of our existence – always has been and always will be.

Hard work, dirty hands, good manners and smart creative thinking are foundational to our beliefs and how we operate. Our story forever revolves around working to make a difference.

How do you ensure you provide a good service to your clients?

There are no guarantees in life. With a healthy sense of paranoia, the idea that you're only as good as yesterday drives the process for both myself and my colleagues at CBX.

Each day is a new day. We approach each project with a strong work ethic while ensuring that we’re consistently seeking evidence that shows we’re getting it right – such as thank-you’s, applause and securing additional work from existing clients. In fact, getting another job from the same client is the best proof that you're on the right track.

(Image credit: Rick Barrack/CBX)

Tell me about judging Corvettes at car shows - what got you into it? Is there any crossover with your design work?

Oh, there’s my kryptonite. I collect vintage automobiles and am a proud enthusiast with a particular focus on vintage Corvettes, the iconic brand of Chevrolet. When you consider my love for brand building and design and my love for Corvettes, it’s not hard to see the crossover – especially given my involvement in preserving and restoring Chevrolet's Corvette broader brand legacy. For the last fifteen years specifically, I’ve been judging, which allows me to scratch that itch, within the constraints of both discipline and rigour – similar to how we address client problems.

I believe that the assessment of car components parallels the evaluation of creative ideas. It's both a passion and a beautiful distraction, allowing me to unplug and recharge, which ultimately benefits my professional life by preventing burnout and helping me stay objective.

(Image credit: Rick Barrack/CBX)

What’s your dream project/dream client?

When our creative team is energised to work, motivated, and brimming with enthusiasm and creative ideas – and the client is equally enthusiastic – that’s my dream. Any project where we have great rapport with our client and honest back-and-forth banter, as that allows us to do our best work and have a voice in steering their business the way they see fit.

In other words, any happy, motivated client can be a dream client.

While every agency has its arsenal, I'd approach this question a bit differently because the way I see it, the tools of the mind – such as how effectively you bring critical thinking into play – are paramount. Critical thinking thrives in a team environment and multiple minds always are more effective than a single one. Analysing, problem-solving, theorising and providing insights or hypothetical perspectives are the true tools we wield. You can label them as you please, but these skills are what truly matter. But I’d also say that I’m still pretty handy with an Exacto knife.

(Image credit: Rick Barrack/CBX)

How inclusive is the design industry in 2024?

Inclusivity means that if you have creative skills, regardless of your background, there are opportunities for success and career progression. And while this industry offers lots of opportunities for those willing to seize them, it’s also always been a fairly tight-knit group.

Be relentless in the pursuit of what sets your soul on fire

But creativity remains the key. Many agencies are incredibly creative, with the sort of world-class abilities required to thrive and that means there’s plenty of competition – but I believe there's still significant support for each other.

One of the most fulfilling aspects of my twenty one years at CBX has been witnessing former colleagues excel in their careers, whether at our agency or other agencies or as individuals. We’re committed to training and mentoring, and ensuring that every individual can make good on their dedication to their own growth.

(Image credit: Rick Barrack/CBX)

What career advice would you give your younger self?

I have a saying that I hold dear; a piece of advice I’ve always reminded myself of: “If you think you know everything, you won’t learn anything.”

That’s the advice I’d give my younger self. I’d also probably tell my younger self not to be so hard on myself – to put the mouse pad away, and to recognise when to step away and move on to the next concept. Life moves too fast to fixate on one thing!

Anything else to add?

We’re excited about the future at CBX. It’s been an incredible journey thus far, personally rewarding, and we’re always striving for new opportunities – which means more hard work, and more time spent rolling up our sleeves, as opposed to sleeping.

Having great interpersonal skills to complement your talent, being easy to work with, bringing valuable insights, and being proactive are essential for success. I like to think of it as bringing a blue-collar work ethic to a white-collar world.

(Image credit: Rick Barrack/CBX)

Find out more about CBX.