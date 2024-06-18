"We freaked out about AI for a couple of weeks," Vallée Duhamel on how being scared pushed them forwards

JV: So last year in May, we were in Croatia for another festival. It was an eclectic festival because like there was us and another Japanese guy talking more about design and the others were more about like security, AI-driven stuff. I really freaked out, it was the first time that we were really exposed to how deep the systems are going to be…

ED: There were guys that, for example, had been working at Microsoft for three years. They really had knowledge and an understanding of what's going to happen tomorrow.

JV: Edward Snowden was giving a talk remotely. I personally freaked out for a couple of weeks. Like a lot of people I think. And then I guess at some point, we were like, ‘okay, it's either we just live in fear, or we start to learn the tool and see how it can help us’. And so, we tackled this project last fall, where we started to learn the tools and to make a short piece together that's called Afterlight. And it just made us realise that we can do way more than we could have done on our own and also do some stuff that we imagined we would want to do but nobody funded.

ED: We can do personal projects now that we couldn’t have done before because production would’ve been too high… With Runway we now have an artist created program that we’re part of where we get to test the program before anyone else.