Prince Charles joins the responsive revolution

Reading Room beat 10 agencies to the prestigious job of redesigning Prince Charles' site

International digital agency Reading Room has redesigned the official website for Britain's Prince Charles, following a ‘mobile first’ approach and based upon the principles of responsive web design.

Aiming create a rich, immersive user experience across mobile, tablet and desktop platforms, Reading Room worked with the Digital Communications Team in the Clarence House Press Office to build the site, which is structured to function as a “family” of three individual websites - Prince of Wales, Duke And Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Henry.

There's a strong emphasis on high quality photography

Key new features introducing in the redesign include the integration of social media, including YouTube, Sound Cloud and Storify; a greater emphasis on high quality photographic and video content; a dedicated section for The Prince’s Charities; and a new, highly interactive area for children.

There's a new dedicated section for children, with quizzes, games and more

The site was developed on the Drupal platform, with the redesign process taking 10 months.

Now read these!