Queen Victoria's tailors rebranded for the modern age

First launching in 1806, Henry Poole & Co have become quite a business. First inventing the tuxedo and then fitting royals such as Queen Victoria and Sir Winston Churchill, this is a company that needed a website fit for a king. So the team at Fiasco Design had a big challenge on their hands.

"We've worked with Henry Poole & Co for a number of years and after much discussion it was decided that to help bring the brand into the 21st century," says co-founder and creative director of Fiasco, Ben Steers. "We needed to redesign the site and ecommerce platform to cater for a growing number of mobile device users."

The site works over a fluid grid layout which would allow for it to adapt at pre-determined break points - making it accommodating for different mobile environments. The result is a beautifully responsive offering that perfectly suits the tastes, needs and ethos of the presitgious Savile Row tailor.

