The secrets of Play-Doh revealed

Millions of kids around the world enjoy playing with, smelling and, in some cases, tasting Play-Doh. But what exactly is in the multi-coloured moulding toy?

Using stop-motion style CG animation, this brilliant little video provides the answer. In just under two minutes, it explains every element that goes into creating the pliable compound.

It reminded us how much we used to love this friendly little moulding compound. And it turns out we're not alone, either: there are plenty of creatives around the world using Play-Doh in their professional work. For an example, check out this brilliant series created by Jeremy Wong for Singapore-based photography studio Nemesis Pictures...

Have you seen a creative and inspiring use of Play-Doh? Let us know in the comments below!